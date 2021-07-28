NFTb (NFTB) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.10 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $4.10 million and $491,763.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00123253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.22 or 0.99416167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.52 or 0.00789131 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,362,751 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

