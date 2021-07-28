Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report $16.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.71 million to $16.80 million. Asure Software posted sales of $14.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $71.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.19 million to $71.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $76.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 76,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 336.9% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 728,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 561,515 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 485,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 116,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103,117 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

