Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPBI traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 251,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,996. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

