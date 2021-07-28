Olin (NYSE:OLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 2,403,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

