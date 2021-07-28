OKB (OKB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $664.83 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, OKB has traded 59.4% higher against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $18.04 or 0.00045306 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $664.83 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00047393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.60 or 0.00742555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

