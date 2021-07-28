Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of UVE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 167,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,811. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.80. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $420.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -71.11%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

