Reviewing BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Southern Banc and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 6 6 0 2.50

BankUnited has a consensus target price of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than The Southern Banc.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Southern Banc and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Banc $5.77 million 1.17 $310,000.00 N/A N/A BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.09 $197.85 million $2.06 19.34

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Profitability

This table compares The Southern Banc and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Banc 6.31% 2.80% 0.34% BankUnited 31.49% 11.77% 1.01%

Volatility & Risk

The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BankUnited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BankUnited beats The Southern Banc on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 70 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

