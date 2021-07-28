Zacks: Analysts Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.71. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 315%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

MBUU traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.88. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

