PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.00.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $145.25. 667,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,246. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PTC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.