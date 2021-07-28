DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.60 Million

Analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) will report $351.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.99 million to $354.20 million. DouYu International reported sales of $354.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DouYu International.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOYU. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOYU traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,918,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.