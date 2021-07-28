$686.54 Million in Sales Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce $686.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $619.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $714.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $619.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. 2,310,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,139. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

