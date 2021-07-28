Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.18 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.540 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 426,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

