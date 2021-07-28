GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce sales of $112.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.64 million and the highest is $124.00 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $43.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 158.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $464.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.02 million to $480.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $604.52 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $643.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,427. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 167.68 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.