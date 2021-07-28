Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post sales of $3.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $39.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $8.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ASMB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 363,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,018. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after buying an additional 1,856,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 381,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 206,247 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

