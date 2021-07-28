Brokerages Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.57 Million

Brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce $51.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $52.70 million. ACM Research reported sales of $39.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $224.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $307.05 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $321.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $57,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $21,019,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in ACM Research by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ACM Research by 619.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 301,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.94. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93 and a beta of 0.77.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

