Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Target Price at C$14.41

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14.

CVE traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,370,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,499. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.08. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$20.52 billion and a PE ratio of -37.53.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.46%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

