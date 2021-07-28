Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RNST traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. 538,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Get Renasant alerts:

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.