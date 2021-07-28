FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $187.37. 37,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,602. FirstService has a one year low of $112.68 and a one year high of $189.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.21. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

