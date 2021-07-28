Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.66. The company had a trading volume of 636,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,095. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

