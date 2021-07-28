Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $61,916.25.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $63,291.25.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 731,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

