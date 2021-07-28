Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $361.75.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.58. 848,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,040. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $384.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.76.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.