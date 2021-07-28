Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock remained flat at $$22.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.71. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,798.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

