Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.690-$3.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.96. 247,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

