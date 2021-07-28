bAlpha Achieves Market Cap of $418,770.18 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.26 or 0.00058733 BTC on exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $418,770.18 and approximately $675,973.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00047472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00745787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BALPHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.