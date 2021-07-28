GNY (GNY) Price Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $66.03 million and $158,522.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00047472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00745787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

