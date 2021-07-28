Nimiq Achieves Market Cap of $34.83 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $34.83 million and $916,825.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,611.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.51 or 0.05762245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.01272842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00347384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00122795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.30 or 0.00586450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00339304 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00266463 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,740,802,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,079,302,804 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

