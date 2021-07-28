Brokerages Set Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Target Price at €9.89

Shares of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.88 ($11.62).

ENEL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Enel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel in a report on Monday.

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

