Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

GSL traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 538,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,002. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $608.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.17. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $22.02.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 24.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

