Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $82.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.31.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Cerner stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,063. Cerner has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after buying an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,305,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,262,000 after purchasing an additional 868,561 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

