New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Wednesday

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 292,996,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

