$37.56 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce sales of $37.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.95 million to $38.17 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.02. 103,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80.

