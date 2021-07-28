ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $6.11 on Wednesday, reaching $356.01. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 730. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 1-year low of $134.88 and a 1-year high of $365.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $329.68 price objective on shares of ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ASM International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.68.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

