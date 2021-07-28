Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,319 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 163,155 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,911,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,330. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

