First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%.

FIBK traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 182,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,546. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.