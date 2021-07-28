NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Announces Earnings Results

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.54. 290,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $494,470 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays increased their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

