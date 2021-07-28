BOX Token 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00240762 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000919 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

