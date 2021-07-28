Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

Shares of ASC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 448,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,448. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.