Polkamarkets (POLK) 1-Day Volume Tops $309,762.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $309,762.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00047380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.05 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,122,942 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

