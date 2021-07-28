$1.89 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce $1.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the lowest is $1.87 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $9.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 million to $9.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.65 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million.

RKDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,153. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

