Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 40,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,928. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $415.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter worth $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

