Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 226,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,237. The stock has a market cap of $337.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.65. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. Research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,038. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.