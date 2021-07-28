Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Dana reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth about $12,584,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Dana by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 115,644 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,867,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. 594,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,976. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.92 and a beta of 2.55.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

