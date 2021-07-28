HYCON Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,371.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $345,222.41 and $36,371.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00055659 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,025,939,553 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,939,552 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

