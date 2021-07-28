Head to Head Analysis: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Service Co. International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Service Co. International and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Match Group 0 5 13 0 2.72

Service Co. International currently has a consensus target price of $55.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.43%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $164.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Service Co. International.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 17.50% 37.81% 4.74% Match Group 20.44% -39.56% 19.58%

Volatility and Risk

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Service Co. International and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.51 billion 2.79 $515.91 million $2.91 20.02 Match Group $2.39 billion 18.49 $128.56 million $2.00 81.81

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Match Group. Service Co. International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Match Group beats Service Co. International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 1,470 funeral service locations; and 483 cemeteries, including 297 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

