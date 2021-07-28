$1.46 EPS Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.56. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.13. 995,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.80. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $325,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $93,240,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.