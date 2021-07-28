Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

