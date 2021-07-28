First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. 719,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,659. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCF. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

