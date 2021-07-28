Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $6.90 on Wednesday, hitting $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 139,564,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,924,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.81.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

