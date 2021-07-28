Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $60.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBSFY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS UBSFY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 38,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

