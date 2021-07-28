Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.86 ($2.39).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMUK. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95). Also, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65).

VMUK traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 201.90 ($2.64). 1,995,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,105. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -17.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.21. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

